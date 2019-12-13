Value of purpose-built backup appliances up

The EMEA purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market rose in value 2,7% year-on-year to reach $325,5-million in the third quarter of 2019, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Tracker.

This follows the 6,3% YoY decline seen in the second quarter of 2019, bringing the market back to growth.

Total EMEA PBBA open systems shipments were valued at $307,5-million, which represented an increase of 5,7% year-on-year. Conversely, mainframe system sales decreased 31% year-on-year in 3Q19.

The PBBA tracker for Western Europe indicates a nearly flat performance of this region in terms of value, with 0,9% year-on-year growth, reaching $262,9-million in the third quarter of 2019.

The DACH market became the largest in Western Europe in 3Q19, responsible for 36,2% of the market’s value and growth of 33,3% year-on-year.

The UK lost 6.3% of market value, gaining second place in the Western European PBBA market, suffering a contraction of 19% year-on-year in value.

The French PBBA market ranked third 39,3% growth year-on-year in value, giving it a 14,2% market share.

“The UK and Germany are the main drivers in the development of data protection technology in Europe,” says Jimena Sisa, senior research analyst: EMEA storage systems at IDC. “Organisations are becoming increasingly disposed to update their legacy or third-platform technologies with tools that provide more functionality in terms of automation, better monitoring deployment, data management, analytics and orchestration.

“This is creating more desire to engage in cloud-based data protection-related projects that would help companies to grow their business in a digital transformation era.”

The PBBA market in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA) again recorded growth in value (12,2% YoY) in 3Q19, reaching $58,38-million.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) market was the subregion that prevented the EMEA backup appliances market recording a decline. The major vendors in the open systems space recorded significant growth. The Central and Eastern European (CEE) region had more subdued performance, but nevertheless most companies closed a successful quarter.

“In countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel, there was a demand for larger-drive systems with increased data reduction, backup, and restore rates,” says Marina Kostova, research manager: EMEA storage systems at IDC.

“In CEE, the large countries of Poland and Russia saw increased shipments for both incumbents and data protection companies, while smaller countries experienced and overall slowdown in infrastructure spending, affecting PBBA as well.”