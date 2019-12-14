How Azure helps Reckitt Benckiser unlock the power of data

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) makes a wide range of popular consumer health, hygiene, and home products. To empower its staff to make data-based decisions, RB replaced its existing business intelligence (BI) solution with Microsoft Power BI and Azure.

RB is a global consumer goods company based in the UK that produces health, hygiene, and home products. Brands include Dettol, Strepsils, Mead Johnson, Nurofen, Air Wick, Cillit Bang, Clearasil and Lysol, among others.

Wilmer Peres, information services director of big data and analytics at RB, explains that RB is using these technologies to unlock the power of data, empower “boots on the ground” employees to make better decisions, and save money.

Data is among RB’s major challenges, with salespeople, marketers, product developers, and executives all needed data to understand what’s going on with the business and what to do next.

The company realised it needed to access more that just its internal operational data, but third-party data too that will let it analyse how it compares to competitive companies, where it could grow, and other insights.

Employees needed a better way of making sense of the proliferation of data garnered from multiple sources.

RB decided it could use Microsoft Azure to build a modern data warehouse solution while taking advantage of advanced security and intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud.

Azure gives it the integration of back-end data with front-end data consumption tools, such as Power BI and Microsoft Office.

RB’s data comes in from third-party data warehouses and its own SAP business systems.

Azure Data Factory tis employed to orchestrate the collection of data which is then brought into Azure Blob storage, which puts it into Azure Data Lake Store.

RB uses Azure HDInsight to crunch the data, after which it is pushed into Azure SQL Data Warehouse as the data hub for reporting.

Azure Analysis Services is the presentation layer that serves data to Power BI clients.

Apart from being able to better gather, store and analyse its data, RB is also saving money with Azure. Because there are fewer moving parts, it’s easier to maintain, and it saves ob licensing costs. We were able to pay for the new platform with the first-year savings.

