Infosource acquires Harvey Spencer Associates

Infosource, a document hardware market research firm, has acquired Harvey Spencer Associates (HSA), a worldwide capture software market analyst.

The result is an analyst firm that covers the breadth of the document hardware and software markets worldwide.

“We have a reputation as the trusted provider for data-led market intelligence in the printer, scanner, MFP hardware markets,” says Chris de Beer, Africa regional manager at Infosource. “HSA is an authority in business process input software research, so we can now offer strategic market insights for both the business process software and hardware industries.”

Combining the strong competencies of both companies will position Infosource with a unique ability to provide tailored research and analysis of the technologies driving the office automation market that is at the heart of transforming business operations.

Company director, Johann Hoepfner says, “We are delighted to expand the highly sophisticated Infosource knowledge base into the area of software market analysis. The combined competencies of Infosource and HSA will go a long way towards expanding our coverage worldwide with market assessment of technology that is enabling digital transformation. Through our market research and our management conferences (geared towards technology leaders) we look forward to providing our clients with the most strategically focused research available today in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

With competencies in capture software (a market that is now estimated to be worth $5 billion) and hardware, Infosource will provide detailed analysis by use-case and market segments. Market forecasts will integrate hardware and software trends for a more complete future state of the market. With these new capabilities, Infosource will provide data and strategic advice to the capture and document management markets as well as those seeking to move from paper to digital operations.

HSA president, Harvey Spencer, says that the combined businesses will better serve both client bases.

Clients will have the ability to access expanded services including strategic marketing advice, detailed market reports, hardware and software market data, and consultative services. In addition to the market knowledge that the Infosource Interactive Service brings, clients will be served by intimate knowledge of opportunities presented through market understanding of cloud services, containerised micro-services, robotic process automation (RPA), and machine learning—which HSA has identified as Capture 2.0 and carry a potential market value of $32 billion.