Theft affects Mitchells Plain connectivity

Openserve has reported a major incident of cable theft in Eisleben Road, Portland in the Mitchells Plain area.

On Thursday, 12 December 2019, multiple cables of varying lengths were cut and stolen.

This incident is impacting the surrounding communities that are connected to Openserve’s network via 20 different street distribution cabinets (SDCs).

Currently 903 faults have been reported by customers, but it is estimated that approximately 1726 services have been impacted leaving customers, largely residential with Voice and ADSL lines in the Portland, Westridge and Rocklands suburbs, without connectivity.

Openserve is in the process of prioritising the repair of business and essential services and will do our utmost to restore services in the shortest possible time frame.

Due to repetitive theft, voice only and ADSL services will be upgraded to Wireless technologies and new cables will be installed, where feasible, if no alternative technologies are available to get customers connected.

Telkom’s customers can contact Telkom at 0800 253 263 (Monday to Friday 08:00 to 17:00), to expedite the upgrade to wireless technology.

Openserve urges the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious acts. Anyone with information relating to vandalism, theft, fraud or sabotage should contact the crime hotline on 0800 124 000.