African domain name promo set for 2020

Registry Africa (RA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ZACR (NPC), will be running its popular African gTLD (geographic Top Level Domain) $1.00 Asante Promotion between February and March 2020.

The ‘Asante Sana Promotion’ will see the wholesale price of .africa domains drop to just US$1.00 while the price of .joburg, .capetown and .durban city domains will be reduced to R15.00 for the month of February 2020. These prices exclude SA Value-Added Tax (VAT), where applicable.

“With the number of registered .africa domains currently at 23 000, we are confident our much-anticipated US$1.00 promotion will set .africa firmly on the path to the 25 000 domain name milestone,” says Lucky Masilela, CEO of RA, the administrator of the .africa domain name space, as well as the entire .ZA Second Level presence on the web.

“Once again, the Asante Sana Promotion is aimed at saying thank you to the Registrars and Resellers (RaRs) that have largely been responsible for the phenomenal success of our African gTLDs,” adds Masilela.

As Africa’s premium domain name Registry Operator with a pan African mandate, RA is encouraging its RaR partners across the globe to pass on this wholesale saving of US$1.00 per .africa domain name to its end user clients/registrants.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is being powered by information. Young Africans must fully participate in this digital revolution by being active and visible online and this can be achieved by registering a .africa domain,” Masilela says.

A dedicated campaign microsite is available at asante.africa, which RaRs can access to obtain the digital marketing collateral that they might need to help make the RA African gTLD promotion a runaway success.

“Our wholesale price promotion scheduled for February and March 2020 is our way of saying ‘Asante Sana’, or ‘thank you very much’ to our Registrars and Resellers who have contributed immensely to connect Africa to the world and the world to Africa. Together, we’re helping realise the dream of a Bright Continent,” concludes Masilela.

The promotional campaign is for domain creates only, premium names are excluded, the promotional price is valid for one year only and renewals are also excluded.