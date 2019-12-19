Tangent Solutions joins the Tarsus On Demand ecosystem

Tangent Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner and the 2019 Microsoft Application Development Innovation Partner of the Year, has joined the Tarsus On Demand (TOD) ecosystem as a channel partner.

As part of this move, the company has transitioned from sourcing Microsoft Azure cloud services directly from Microsoft to procuring them through Tarsus On Demand.

Established in 2010, Tangent Solutions is a young company with a cloud-first, DevOps-first and Agile-first mindset. Partnering with Tarsus On Demand allows Tangent Solutions to tap into a new well of professional services capabilities and the ability to leverage a proven toolset for provisioning services, managing clients, handling billing, and offering self-service to clients.

Says Dave Nel, managing partner at Tangent Solutions: “We switched to Tarsus On Demand for three reasons – its people, technology and channel. By using Tarsus On Demand’s services and infrastructure, we can focus on our core business of helping customers to implement their strategies for digital transformation rather than on cloud enablement. We can also access its network of channel partners that provide solutions complementary to ours. This, in turn, enables us to deliver value faster for our clients.”

Oliver Niemandt, GM: sales at Tarsus On Demand, adds: “We are delighted to bring Tangent Solutions on board as the first Microsoft Direct partner to switch to our indirect programme. This shows that we can add a great deal of value for software houses and resellers that want to simplify and accelerate the move to the cloud.

“We have invested in the economies of scale, know-how, technical support, marketing support and cloud enablement toolset so that ISVs and resellers can focus on how they deliver business solutions rather than on the underlying cloud infrastructure. We can provide them with the automation, management, provisioning and billing platform they need to get going as well as world-class technical support.”

Tarsus On Demand focuses on creating true partnerships with resellers, integrators and developers, he adds. “Our focus is on making it easy for our channel partners to scale and take their own solution to market, as well as to partner with members of our community that provide complementary offerings,” Niemandt says.

“We help them address the challenges of strategy, planning, orchestration and service provision to ease their transition to the cloud. We are there to support resellers throughout their learning curve from a product and technology perspective.”