FNB adds made-in-SA Mara Phones

FNB Connect is now offering customers the first made-in-South Africa Mara Phones – the Mara X and Mara Z.

FNB customers will also be able to access deals on the FNB Connect online shop, from 23 December 2019, payable over 24 months.

Len Pienaar, CEO of FNB Connect ,says: “We are excited to add a locally produced option as part of our range of affordable smartphones and provide customers with more options and choice. Mara phones are a great solution for customers looking for good value for money on stylish smartphones, fitted with the latest cutting-edge technology.”

Ashish Thakkar, Mara Phones CEO, says: “The manufacturing of our high-tech smartphones in South Africa is a great vote of confidence for the country and we urge our customers to rally behind this truly innovative African story”.

Devices are paired with an FNB Connect SIM, on a Top Up Lifestyle plan, that includes monthly data, voice minutes and SMS allocations on a 2-year contract and come fully integrated into FNB’s digital platforms where customers can view balances and buy more bundles if and when necessary.

Mara X, Top Up XS (100MB, 30mins, 30SMS) + Once-off 1 GB data bundle @R159pm.

Mara Z, Top Up M (400M, 100mins, 100 SMS) + Once-off 2 GB data bundle @R239pm

In addition, FNB customers also receive Free Connect monthly data, voice minutes and SMSs, subject to their FNB transactional account type and qualifying criteria. Customers could also earn up to 15% back in eBucks on their Connect monthly spend.