Epson achieves EcoVadis Gold for CSR

Epson has been awarded a Gold rating for CSR by independent assessors EcoVadis for the third year in succession.

The top rating also acknowledges Epson as being “Outstanding” in Sustainable Procurement and highlights its excellent achievement in Labour and Human Rights and for its actions to preserve the environment.

The overall results show a 5% increase on the previous year with a significant score increase in Labour and Human Rights, placing Epson in the top 2% for CSR in its industry.

Minoru Usui, global president of Epson, says: “Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do at Epson and this excellent achievement in CSR is as important and valuable to our business as financial success.

“Epson’s aim is to be an indispensable company, which means we must create unique, long term value by producing excellent products that exceed our customers’ expectations, address societal needs and, importantly, sustain our environment.

“As a business we have aligned all our activities to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and we are committed, above all else, to creating a better and more sustainable future.”

EcoVadis assesses companies’ policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Its CSR assessment method covers more than 198 procurement categories, 155 countries and 21 CSR indicators. More than 55 000 companies work with EcoVadis to reduce risk, stimulate innovation and build transparency and trust between trading partners.

Henning Ohlsson, CSR director of Epson Europe, adds: “We have made great strides in 2019, especially in the area of labour and human rights, and we are pleased to see our achievement recognised with an increased overall score by EcoVadis. But there is always more to be done and we will continue to examine every aspect of our business and deliver even further improvements in our sustainability performance.”