VMware commits to innovating for good

VMware has released its annual Global Impact Report, detailing progress towards its 2020 vision to serve as “a force for good” across its three Global Impact pillars of products, planet and people.

Some of the highlights include:

Product: Create technology that contributes lasting net-positive value to customers and partners

VMware is committed to incorporating sustainability into every product release, making it easier for customers to reduce their environmental impact.

Data centres account for 2% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and VMware’s virtualisation technologies make IT infrastructure dramatically more efficient.

VMware reports that, since 2003, its solutions have helped its customers avoid putting 664-million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere – the equivalent of the annual power consumption of Spain, Germany, and France.

VMware also reports how its customers are using its solutions for social good. It points to The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which provides aid and humanitarian protection worldwide to people affected by conflict and other crises. VMware helps it protect the huge volumes of data it collects from crisis areas and provides a secure network from its headquarters in Switzerland to employees on the ground.

The report also showcases how VMware solutions underpin the Huduma Kenya project. This initiative has had a life-changing impact on Kenyan citizens by hugely improving the accessibility of important public services like national identity cards, health insurance access and so on.

Planet: Drive sustainability in global business practices and operations

VMware reports how it is making its business operations more sustainable. The company has reached carbon neutrality two years ahead of schedule, achieving CarbonNeutral Company certification in accordance with the CarbonNeutral Protocol.

It has also achieved another major milestone one year early – powering 100% of its operations with renewable energy and joining RE100 which aims to increase corporate demand for, and delivery of, renewable energy.

People: Create an environment that enriches lives at work, at home and in the community

VMware reports that its employees are highly engaged with the VMware Foundation – a platform that enables them to support local communities.

Last year, more than three quarters of EMEA employees were active in their communities through Foundation programmes. As a global level, this rolled up to 20 000 VMware people supporting 8 484 nonprofits in 96 countries.

With 2020 quickly approaching, VMware is now setting its sights on 2030, determining where it can make real impact across the urgent and complex social and environmental challenges facing the world. Next year, it plans to announce goals, science-based targets, and cross-sector collaborations and affiliations for its 2030 Vision.