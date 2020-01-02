Converged systems market grew 3,5% in 2019

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems market revenue increased 3,5% year over year to $3,75-billion during the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19).

“The converged systems market continues to grow despite a challenging overall datacenter infrastructure environment,” says Sebastian Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC.

“In particular, hyperconverged solutions remain in demand as vendors do an excellent job positioning the solutions as an ideal framework for hybrid, multi-cloud environments due to their software-defined nature and ease of integration into premises-agnostic environments.”

Converged Systems Segments

IDC’s converged systems market view offers three segments: certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyperconverged systems.

The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market generated roughly $1,26-billion in revenue during the third quarter, which represents a contraction of 8,4% year over year and 33,7% of all converged systems revenue.

Integrated platforms sales declined 13,9% year over year in 3Q19, generating $475-million worth of sales. This amounted to 12,6% of the total converged systems market revenue.

Revenue from hyperconverged systems sales grew 18,7% year over year during the third quarter of 2019, generating nearly $2.,02-billion worth of sales. This amounted to 53,7% of the total converged systems market.

IDC offers two ways to rank technology suppliers within the hyperconverged systems market: by the brand of the hyperconverged solution or by the owner of the software providing the core hyperconverged capabilities.

Rankings based on a branded view of the market can be found in the first table of this press release and rankings based on the owner of the hyperconverged software can be found in the second table within this press release. Both tables include all the same software and hardware, summing to the same market size.

As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market, Dell Technologies was the largest supplier with $708.4 million in revenue and a 35,1% share. Nutanix generated $262,2-million in branded hardware revenue, representing 13% of the total HCI market during the quarter.

There was a three-way tie for third between Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo, generating $109-million, $91,9-million, and $91,5-million in revenue each, which represents 5,4%, 4,6%, and 4,5% share of the market share respectively.