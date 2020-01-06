EOH chairman Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi dies

EOH has confirmed the passing of its chairperson Dr Xolani Humphrey Mkhwanazi.

Dr Mkhwanazi passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning (4 January 2020) at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg, having been admitted on 14 December 2019.

Dr Mkhwanazi was appointed to the EOH board on 5 June 2019, as chairman and independent non-executive director, lending his credibility and insight to the company and the board at a most critical time for the organisation.

Stephen van Coller, EOH Group CEO, says: “I worked closely with Dr Mkhwanazi, who played a pivotal role in helping to guide EOH towards a better future.

“Dr Mkhwanazi led the board deliberations on all group matters, but most notably during the tough deliberations around the findings of the ENSafrica investigation commissioned by EOH into public sector contracts. During this period Dr Mkhwanazi braved a difficult time always striving to do the right thing. He grasped the issues and dealt with them quickly.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Andrew Mthembu, currently EOH lead independent non-executive director has been appointed interim chairperson while the board runs a process to appoint a new chairperson.