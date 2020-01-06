New PCs, displays from Dell

Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios to help people innovate, collaborate and accomplish more in the next decade.

Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, the latest Dell Technologies’ PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” says Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” said Tom Mainelli, group vice-president: Devices and Consumer at IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”

Latitude 9510: an intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI

Dell has introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with the finest details in mind to be smaller and thinner than ever before, with a larger display and a superior experience.

The new Latitude 9510 delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features and intelligent solutions that increase productivity.

The Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, easily fitting into a small work bag. Starting at only 3,2 pounds, professionals can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day.

The large screen size, along Intel with WiFi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities, allow executives to be more productive wherever they need.

The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience.

Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges.

The Latitude 9510 includes built-in and automated AI-based optimization technology. The new Dell Optimizer software works behind the scenes to help reduce lags, delays and frustration:

Get to work faster with ExpressResponse : Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity.

: Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity. Improve battery life utilisation with ExpressCharge : AI and machine learning improves battery life utilisation based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch.

: AI and machine learning improves battery life utilisation based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch. Log in simply and securely with ExpressSign-in : This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello.

: This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello. Ditch the speakerphone with Intelligent Audio: The top-firing speakers, powerful amp and four noise-cancelling microphones provide life-like immersive collaboration, while Intelligent Audio allows users to hear and be heard better on conference calls, helping eliminate echoes and background noise, wherever they are.

Latitudes, like all Dell trusted devices, are the industry’s most secure commercial PCs, so companies can be confident their endpoints are secure both below and above the operating system.

With Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, new Latitude owners are productive on day-one. This approach for end-user computing gives workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience while empowering IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions that helps them easily deploy, secure, manage and support all devices within their organization.

XPS 13: four sided, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display

Dell has introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve the most premium and superior computing experience with the finest materials, smaller and thinner profile and a larger display.

Crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 has a durable, lightweight design.

For users that want maximum screen space, Dell is delivering its latest engineering feat — narrow bezels on every side, reducing the XPS 13’s InfinityEdge borders and creating a smaller and thinner form factor than all other XPS predecessors.

With a larger 16:10 display that spans from all four edges, the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge display offers more screen space to multitask throughout the day and catch all the details of the latest binge-worthy show. The new design delivers a 13,4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor.

The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel Core processors and long battery life for the travellers, small business owners and creatives that need power and performance on the go.

A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality.

The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier for customers to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.

Stay connected and entertained with Dell Cinema Guide and Dell Mobile Connect

Dell Technologies haslaunched Dell Cinema Guide, a one-stop-shop for searching streaming entertainment. Windows users can download the app; quickly and easily find television shows and movies across more than 200 streaming services within one simple content guide; and enjoy it all with the amazing colour, sound and streaming of Dell Cinema.

Since its 2018 launch, Dell Mobile Connect has helped more than 1-million users avoid splitting attention between their PC and smartphone. This spring Dell Mobile Connect will expand its wireless transfer and app mirroring capabilities beyond Android phones and bring these functions to iOS phone users.

XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series users with iOS phones will be able to directly access their favourite mobile apps, from rideshare to social media, and take advantage of drag-and-drop file transfer and content mirroring straight from their Dell PC.

Dell’s top-of-the-line monitors

Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitising yesterday’s whiteboard.

The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously to maximise productivity.

The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 offers wide colour coverage for accurate colour reproduction.

Built for speed with 99% sRGB colour coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colours, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.