A fast future with 5G

With 5G set to continue disrupting the tech landscape and enable the likes of smart cities, smart infrastructure and smart IoT, Lenovo has launched a 5G PC -bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology.

The Yoga 5G is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop and the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform. It delivers high-speed 5G network connectivity, that’s up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider when on the move and reliable WiFi access at home.

Foldable form factors

The foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold is built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and covered in a leather folio cover.

The X1 Fold is a fully functional laptop PC with a 13,3-inch folding OLED display and weighs less than 1kg.

It adapts to users’ needs as they can seamlessly morph through multiple orientations from a compact footprint into a fully flat display.

Redefining personal productivity

Lenovo has launched ThinkBook Plus, a laptop with an innovative e-ink display on the cover to improve productivity and focus.

The display can be used to create illustrations and take notes with the Precision Pen, at the same time as receiving essential notifications when the lid is closed.

Portability + simplicity

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is one of the lightest and thinnest Chromebooks, with a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

The new Chromebook has minimalist design and optional USI stylus for intuitive handwriting, low-latency notetaking and figure drawing and a full-featured 2-in-1 detachable Chromebook it perfectly combines portability with simplicity.

Upgrading the smart home

The Lenovo Smart Frame features a screen burnished with a matte screen finish and anti-glare layer. Its colour tone sensor adjusts the picture’s brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room for a more natural and aesthetic viewing experience. A range of hand gestures can be used to play, continue or pause the photo slide or video.