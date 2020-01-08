HP debuts new line-up at CES

HP introduced its newest PCs, displays, and accessories at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“We are passionate about creating devices and computing experiences that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation creates, consumes content, and collaborates,” says Alex Cho, president: personal systems at HP Inc.

“As the PC becomes increasingly relevant, HP continues delivering amazing devices, and display and accessory innovations that deliver both performance and lightness, durability and design, and mobility and privacy.”

HP Spectre x360 15

Performance: Redesigned for enhanced thermal performance, the HP Spectre x360 15 is HP’s most powerful Spectre yet, powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7processor with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

Experience Content: From the 90% screen-to-body ratio to the 4K OLED 15.6-inch display with DCI-P3 with a 30% wider colour gamut range, view true-to-life images and vibrant colours like never before.

Mobility: Experience nearly three times faster file transfer speeds with the latest Intel WiFi 6 (gig+) than Wi-Fi 5, and customise network prioritization and settings via Network Booster in HP Command Center.

Security: With six in 10 consumers physically covering their laptop’s webcam to feel more secure or prevent it from being compromised, the device features HP’s smallest IR camera at 2,2mm. The HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, fingerprint reader located on the keyboard deck, and Express VPN and LastPass to create and consume content whenever and wherever you want securely.

HP ENVY 32 All-in-One (AiO)

Create: See creations come to life on the new ENVY 32 AiO, with up to 65W 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1 TB SSD or dual storage options to power through photo and video projects effortlessly. The ENVY 32 AiO is the first all-in-one to join NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program. Purpose-built for today’s creators, RTX Studio is capable of powering over 40 of the world’s top creative and design applications with RTX accelerated ray tracing and AI-assist to speed up tedious task and high-resolution video editing in real-time.

Audio Experience: Immerse yourself with surround sound with the the AiO with loudest volume and Advanced Audio Stream – no extra speakers required. Enjoy sound straight from the source, while editing and playing back audio content with built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen. With this audio experience, easily stream your playlists from your phone to your PC speakers, even when the PC is off.

Design: From the edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth, the ENVY 32 AiO features design touches that are integrated into a premium look and feel. With easy access to ports, built-in wireless charging, and a multi-device keyboard to switch from one device to another with a press of a button, everything you need is at your fingertips.

HP Elite Dragonfly

Connect Securely with 5G: The HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first business convertible with 5G developed with a smart signal technology to boost antenna performance. This innovative antenna technology enables the device to meet HP’s rigorous connectivity standards inside the world’s lightest business convertible supporting 5G. Elite Dragonfly features a 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and has the world’s most advanced connectivity and privacy in its class.

Work Discreetly: HP Sure View Reflect enhances HP’s privacy innovations that allows you to work discreetly in many lighting conditions. Activate privacy mode with the press of a keyboard button to instantly block prying eyes from viewing the screen with a distinct copper colored privacy.

Findable: Elite Dragonfly features built-in smart location company Tile. Easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind.

Sustainable: Elite Dragonfly is made with ocean bound plastic material, and more than 82% of the mechanical parts made from recycled materials.

New Displays and Sustainable Accessories

The HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors are a new category of intelligent displays that streamline workspaces with just one USB-C cable for video, data, and up to 100W of power.

With a single button, power both the display and laptop, even when the lid is closed, and login with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam. Empower IT to remotely manage HP devices from anywhere on the network and get immediate peripheral expansion.

The HP Renew Sleeve is designed to assist with your environmental initiatives. The sleeve is created with knit recycled plastic bottles and knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste.

The HP Renew Series includes a backpack, topload, tote, and slim brief made from 100% recycled PET, or plastic bottles, that are shredded into small pellets, melted into a thin fiber, spun into a roll and woven to create these on-trend, eco-friendly bags in grey or navy for up to a 14-inch or 15,6-inch diagonal laptop.

The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload feature a water-resistant waxed canvas exterior to keep devices safe and dry and an RFID pocket that protects credit card and passport information from electronic data reading devices. Each bag is designed with a quilted and cushy 15.6-inch diagonal laptop compartment for added protection and a convenient trolley handle pass through that slides over the handle of your luggage.