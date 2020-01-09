Angola Cables, CTM sign MOU

Angola Cables and CTM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance digital opportunities for business between Macau, Mainland China, African Portuguese-speaking countries and Brazil.

CTM expects to leverage its international network and Macau’s privileged position in the Greater Bay Area, as a key hub for the digitalisation of Asia-Pacific region.

Macau and the neighbouring regions have the conditions and opportunities to be the landing point for international cable systems and the ideal location for hosting data centres, in order to promote the digital ecosystem of the region.

Angola Cables has a submarine cable network linking the continents in the Atlantic region, with high capacity and good quality; the company also owns data centers, in Angola and Brazil – promoting an efficient southern Atlantic digital hub.

The partnership aims to promote strategies and opportunities to link the Greater Bay Area to Africa and the Americas, and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Angola Cables CEO António Nunes says discussions and co-operation between the parties can be instrumental in reshaping the digital ecosystems within Africa and help leapfrog the existing gap between the continent and the rest of the world.

CTM and Macau could play an important role, in enabling links to the Orient, he says.

“Expanding connectivity across the southern hemisphere has the potential to unlock the many advantages and benefits brought about by secure, digital access – from the promotion of foreign trade to robust economic development,” says Nunes.

“Advancing technology in subsea cables networks have provided a backbone to support data centres and digital ecosystems that will connect our new, digitally-driven world.”

CTM CEO Vandy Poon says the potential partnership reflects the company’s positioning to actively participating in the realisation of Macau’s designs in the context of the Greater Bay Area and the One Belt One Road Initiative.

Leveraging Macau’s status as a privileged platform for connecting China with Portuguese-speaking countries, CTM believes that with the increasing levels of integration in the Greater Bay Area, Macau will play a significant role in promoting business cooperation between companies from China and Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa and the Americas making it possible to jointly explore new investment and business opportunities and markets.