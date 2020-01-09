DJI launches Zenmuse XT S camera

Civilian drone and aerial imaging technology company DJI has introduced a new thermal imaging camera, the Zenmuse XT S, for DJI’s Matrice 200 Series drones.

The camera features an infrared thermal imaging sensor with high thermal sensitivity and resolutions for clear and detailed thermal imagery.

The Zenmuse XT S enables firefighters, police officers, inspectors and more to gather intel beyond the capabilities of visual data, and act on them to save money, time and lives.

The Zenmuse XT S was developed to handle tough thermal imaging applications, such as long-range inspections. This is enabled through the 19mm lens on a 640×512, 25Hz refresh rate radiometric sensor, and improved further with 2x and 4x digital zoom capabilities.

A live view of thermal data is streamed directly to the operator on their mobile device through the DJI Pilot app, where they can access intelligent features that can quickly get insights from the thermal data.

These features include:

* Spot Meter: Tap a point for real-time temperature measurements.

* Area Measurement: Select an area to get the maximum, minimum and average temperatures.

* Temp Alarm: Get notified when an object’s temperature exceeds a pre-set limit.

* Colour Palettes: Adjust the colors applied to thermal data.

* Isotherm: Select how colours are distributed across a specific temperature range.

The radiometric sensor on the Zenmuse XT S captures temperature data on each picture and, when stored in R-JPEG file formats, can be analyzed later using the DJI Thermal Analysis Tool software to adjust parameters such as emissivity and reflected temperature for a more detailed inspection report.

The Zenmuse XT S is compatible with DJI’s Matrice 200 Series and Matrice 200 Series V2 drone platforms when used with the DJI Pilot flight control app.