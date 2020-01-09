Dynabook debuts lightest 13,3-inch notebook

Dynabook Europe has announced the Portégé X30L-G, the world’s lightest 13,3-inch fully-featured business laptop with Intel 10th generation processors.

Designed for portability – weighing just 870g – it includes features to enhance connectivity, performance, security and user experience.

The Portégé X30L-G balances mobility and durability: its magnesium chassis is light but also robust, having been engineered for rigidity.

Dynabook engineered the Portégé X30L-G to cover extreme environmental variables with the MIL-STD-810G standards. The laptop is put through military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate its overall robustness, ensuring it can withstand the demands of today’s mobile workforce.

Its Sharp-developed non-reflective 13-inch IGZO FHD LCD screen offers high brightness with 470NIT but with reduced power consumption compared to a standard LCD.

The combination of its 14,5 hour battery life (with the IGZO screen) and a Quick Charge function which provides four hours’ battery on just 30 minutes charge.

The Portégé X30L-G includes the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processors and a wide selection of SSD storage options including SATA, fast PCIe and Intel Optane. In addition, a Micro SD card reader gives further portable storage options. Fast DDR4 RAM memory is also included.

The device features a range of network and peripheral connectivity options. A USB Type-C port enables users to charge, connect to displays or transfer data through one connection. It is also equipped with a full-size HDMI port and 2 x USB 3.0 ports. An optional USB-C dock also allows one-click connection.

When it comes to network connectivity, Intel 802.11ax (WiFi 6) + BT 5.0 WiFi module supports faster speeds and increased bandwidth, while a Gigabit-LAN port powers easy, high speed access to network resources.

The Portégé X30L-G is highly secure and manageable, equipped with face and fingerprint biometric authentication via Windows Hello and Intel Authenticate. Other security components include Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and Dynabook’s BIOS, engineered in-house.