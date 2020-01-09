Multitask like a pro with the new LG

Foldable phones are the next big mobile trend, but they come with a weighty price tag.

LG Electronics has opted to take this trend in a new direction with its LG G8XThinQ phone with LG Dual Screen.

Nicole Ross, product marketing specialist at LG Electronics SA, explains that the phone offers consumers an entirely new way to interact with a mobile device.

“It also makes new ways of gaming, creating content and working possible,” she says. “Doubling up the amount of screen available means using multiple apps at the same time is much easier, which is great if you’re, say, scanning products on a shopping app and searching for re-views on those products on your browser app.

“One of my other favourite ways to use the two screens is when I need to write an email on one while referencing a spreadsheet or presentation on another.

“It’s much easier than having to toggle between apps on a single screen.”

Unlike other foldable phones on the market, the G8X is a “normal” phone that fits into the LG Dual Screen Accessory. This is basically a clip-on second screen that can duplicate or double-up the existing screen, making multitasking a breeze.

Ross says users can even turn their phone into a “mini laptop” by turning the bottom display into a full-screen virtual keyboard, making it easier to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

The LG Dual Screen also has a convenient cover display, showing essential info, such as notifications, date, time and battery life.

The 360° Freestop Hinge means you can lock the two screens at any angle. “This means you can use it as a game controller at 120°, a mini-laptop at 140° or flat at 180°,” says Ross. “You can also use is as a stand or tent at 270°, which is great for selfies or movie-watching.”

The G8X features a dynamic 6,4-inch OLED FullVision display, a powerful 32MP front-facing camera, impressive dual rear-facing cameras with innovative photo and video modes, two balanced 1,2W stereo speakers, the first in-display fingerprint sensor on an LG smartphone and a large 4 000mAh battery for all-day power.

“This phone is perfect for people who want to work, game or create content (or a mix of all those) on the go,” says Ross. “Plus, it converts back to a single screen when you need to go minimal.

“It really is one of the most flexible pieces of mobile technology available at present, and priced very competitively. It’s yet another example of LG’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the mobile space.”