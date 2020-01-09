Ricoh digital MFP wins BLI award

Ricoh has picked up the BLI Winter Pick award from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyer’s Lab for its IM C300 A4, colour, intelligent multi-function printer (MFP).

BLI Picks twice-yearly recognise office equipment and products that stand out among the competition and Ricoh’s IM C300 has won the Outstanding Colour MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups category.

“Our winning device is part of a range that includes our Dynamic Workplace Intelligence and Always Current technology as well as the Smart Operation Panel,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “They have smooth, responsive touch screens, our technicians can remotely access the devices for fast troubleshooting, and they automatically do all the firmware updates that keep them current, secure, and operating efficiently.”

Kaitlin Shaw, senior editor at Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, says: “The Ricoh IM C300 series is unsurpassed in the mid-volume colour MFP category thanks to its exceptional usability, along with its impressive performance and feature set.

“The device is packed with features to help keep busy offices productive. Its large, intuitive touchscreen allows users to select from an assortment of Ricoh smart apps that can simplify workflows and boost productivity even more.

“Image quality was another highlight, as the tested model produced vibrant colour output. Topping it all off, IT workers will appreciate the unit’s robust administrative utilities. All in all, the Ricoh IM C300 series has everything mid-size workgroups could want in a colour MFP.”

Ricoh focuses on providing devices relevant to digital workers and their workplaces, that integrate workflows and processes from the brick and mortar operations into the digital data streams.