DataBlock protects against juice jacking

DataBlock has launched its latest product that will prevent data theft from smart devices while allowing powering up at charging stations.

Coined back in 2011, Juice Jacking is a cyber-attack that commonly involves the installation of malware on to smartphones when inserting them into a USB charging terminal. This malware subsequently copies all the data stored on that device.

The technology used to compromise a public USB charging point is easily available and therefore puts many of its users at risk.

DataBlock is a USB connection that, when added to a charger, will prevent private information and data from being stolen by a third party.