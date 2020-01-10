Marco Fanizzi is Commvault’s new VP sales: EMEA

Commvault has announced the appointment of Marco Fanizzi to vice-president of EMEA.

Effective immediately, Fanizzi will drive the company’s growth objectives the 70+ markets spanning Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fanizzi has more than 30 years in the enterprise data industry, covering multiple geographies and sectors. Fanizzi held multiple senior positions at Dell Technologies, most recently as vice-president and MD: Italy, and sales leadership roles with Veritas/Symantec.

“I am confident that Marco’s extensive experience – especially in the financial and enterprise sectors across Europe – will rapidly accelerate the expansion our already growing EMEA business,” says Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault.

“The caliber of our global leadership team is second to none and we have a clear objective to simplify, innovate and execute. Marco has delivered all of these by focusing on the needs of our partners and customers – and I know he will continue to do so.”

The appointment coincides with the appointment of Callum Eade as vice-president of APJ. Eade joins the company with extensive sales and business development experience and will be responsible for driving growth across Commvault’s diverse markets in APJ.