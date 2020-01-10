MTN Nigeria gets $2bn tax bill reprieve

The attorney-general of Nigeria has withdrawn a $2-billion tax demand against MTN Nigeria, referring the matter to the tax authorities.

On 4 September 2018, MTN announced that MTN Nigeria Communications was disputing a claim for back taxes of approximately $2-billion by the attorney-general of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria and Minister of Justice.

Subsequent to this, MTN Nigeria instituted legal action in Nigeria against the attorney-general. The court action was most recently postponed to 30 and 31 January 2020.

MTN Nigeria has been informed by means of a letter received by its legal counsel and dated 8 January 2020 that, following careful review and due consultation with relevant statutory agencies, the attorney-general has decided to refer the matter to the relevant authorities, with a view to them resolving the issues.

These authorities are the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigeria Customs.

The attorney-general has, accordingly, withdrawn its letter of demand for the $2-billion.

MTN Nigeria will now follow due court process to withdraw its legal action against the attorney-general, and engage with Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigeria Customs.