Nutanix appoints Thomas Rollin to global accounts

Nutanix has announced the appointment of Thomas Rollin as director global accounts for its EMEA region.

He will focus on heightening customer service delivery for the company’s global accounts, accelerating sales growth and providing trusted advisor services.

“I am very excited to join Nutanix and look forward to working with such an experienced team to propose a new generation of solutions for the hybrid world,” says Rollin.

“After 16 years at NetApp, I am looking forward to building a best in class EMEA organisation, focused on customer experience. One that delivers a white glove experience to customers as we help them on their journey to the cloud.”

In his time at NetApp, Rollin was tasked with driving sales, delivering customer experiences and growing the company’s C-Level engagements and relationships.

At Nutanix, he will work with its global customers to identify the right fit solutions for these accounts. This will include delivering solutions and services that can scale across geographies, meet different compliance needs, and unlock hybrid and multi-cloud opportunities.

“Nutanix best serves the needs of its large international customers through partnerships and relationships. Through regular feedback and insights, our global account teams continually orchestrate customer development and growth,” says Sammy Zoghlami, senior vice-president of sales EMEA at Nutanix.

“With his focus on customer centricity and his hands-on approach, Thomas will help to provide customers with a better understanding of how the Nutanix offerings can facilitate innovation in technology, skills, processes, and support to the business.”