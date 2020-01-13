10 resolutions for CIOs in 2020

As people around the world consider what resolutions they should adopt for 2020, CIOs should be thinking about their own lists.

“CIOs should not drift through 2020 without hacking their performance — to strengthen capabilities in leadership, culture and people,” says Mark Raskino, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.

Gartner created a list of 10 New Year’s resolution ideas for 2020 to help CIOs grow through the year.

Raskino urges CIOs to select two or three to focus on to help develop their digital dexterity and evolve personal abilities.

The 10 resolutions are divided into three groups (plus one perennial resolution):

* Clean up: Focus on cleaning up and clearing out bad habits or behaviours.

* Power up: Work on increasing your power and that of your team.

* Skill up: Develop new skills and learn new things.

“CIOs need new global perspectives and to open up to new voices. They must be creative to find solutions to the complex and volatile situations they will be thrown into,” says Mary Mesaglio, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.

* Number one: drop dead weight – As CIOs and their teams are being asked to do more with less, it’s advantageous (and necessary) to remove unnecessary clutter to make room for more important items. This can mean a physical change, like removing a shelf full of old books or old artwork. It can also be more process-based, such as reviewing a backlog of tasks and deleting noncritical items.

* Number two: purify purpose – Ready or not, it’s time to clarify the societal purpose of the organisation. Trust in large organisations is low, and people are skeptical of corporations. Given the influence that technology now has on company purpose and mission, CIOs are in a position to initiate a conversation about the purpose of the organisation. Make sure the company mission fits the digital age and consider focusing on a societal issue the organisation can impact, such as plastic pollution or population health.

* Number three: mend meetings – Though often well-intentioned, the reality of meetings is that they are often unproductive or pointless. It’s time to change that. Hack your meetings with a few simple changes like naming the notetaker at the end of the meeting instead of the beginning, which means everyone has to pay attention and engage. Another option is to calculate and display the cost of having all the people in the meeting and then vote on whether the meeting was worth the money.

* Number four: stop apologising – CIOs often apologise for things that aren’t totally their fault (or their fault at all.) With that in mind, stop apologising for things like loving IT and being a “geek” or business technology project failures that were caused by others. Remember that resourcing is the responsibility of the whole executive team.

* Number five: think analogue – Although using the latest technology to make IT decisions might seem obvious, sometimes analogue is a better approach to creative thinking. The reality is that computer screens are finite and small in size and have frequent pop-up interruptions. Instead, use an entire office wall to draw plans for the new year or design your next organisation using Lego blocks. Use the mini-figures metaphorically: Who are the divers, workers and superheroes?

* Number six: broaden digital – Redefine the organisation’s definition of transformation. A narrowly defined goal will limit results and insights. Try using one new management technique from a successful digital giant and add one bleeding-edge initiative to your 2020 portfolio.

* Number seven: resource diversely – With a global shortage of necessary IT talent, expand how you hire new talent. Establish a relationship with at least one educational institution or technology training program. See how you can invest in their program to support future skills and create a talent pipeline.

* Number eight: become “sino-wise” – With China becoming a leading global innovator at scale, organisations should be preparing for how that will affect their business. Becoming sino-wise — which refers to becoming familiar with the culture and ancient-to-modern history of China — could mean anything from learning Mandarin or reading about modern Chinese history to organising tours of Chinese digital giants.

* Number nine – get multi-mentored – Mentoring can be an effective, and low-effort, way to gain new skills. But there are opportunities to mentor beyond the traditional. Consider auditing a university class or spending a day shadowing an entry-level employee. Both will give you new skills and a new perspective.

* Number 10: make time to directly experience new technologies – This reminder resolution is included every year because it is so easy for a CIO’s time to become fully consumed by the process and bureaucracy of corporate life. But the organisation looks to the CIO for innovation and information on emerging trends. Some of this can be delegated, but CIOs should set aside time to see demos and try out new technology, as well as protect a small piece of the budget for purchasing new technologies for the office and allowing the team to play.