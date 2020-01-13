Forrester names Vmware as endpoint management leader

Vmware has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2019, which evaluated 13 unified endpoint management (UEM) vendors.

VMware’s intelligence-driven digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE, was top ranked in the current offering and strategy categories.

The platform also received the highest possible score in the product roadmap, roadmap execution, and partner ecosystem criteria, as well as all of the market presence criteria (for instance: customer count, Windows 10 customer count, devices under management, and revenue).

In assessing VMware’s growing UEM industry presence, the Forrester Wave report states, “This is largely due to investments that make it easier for customers to embrace modern Windows 10 management, such as its differentiated Dell Provisioning for Workspace ONE capability, which enables computing teams to significantly automate deployment of Windows PCs.”

The report continues: “VMware’s commitment to EX [employee experience] remains strong. The company supports a wide array of operating systems and form factors, delivers a robust single sign-on (SSO) experience, and offers unique productivity capabilities within its product information management (PIM) apps, such as Mobile Flows.”

From apps to mobile devices to PCs, VMware Workspace ONE provides customers with a single console to manage and better secure critical business apps and devices across all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, Android and Linux.

Some of the top UEM-related innovations added to the Workspace ONE platform in the last year include:

* Digital Concierge Services: At VMworld 2019 US, VMware introduced digital concierge services, including an artificial intelligence-driven virtual assistant, to help IT and HR reimagine the onboarding and day-one employee experiences. In addition, at VMworld 2019 Europe, VMware unveiled new innovations aimed at improving engagement between a company and an employee even before that employee’s first day on the job, such as enabling access to a company directory, intranet, and benefits information before their start date.

* Digital Employee Experience Management: To help organisations manage and measure value delivered to employees, VMware unveiled a technology preview of a cross-platform Digital Employee Experience Management solution. This new service will enable IT to proactively detect and automatically remediate potential issues that might impact employee experience across their hardware, OS and applications, based on realtime telemetry from their digital workspace environment.

* Workspace ONE Assist: VMware expanded Workspace ONE Assist capabilities (formerly Workspace ONE Advanced Remote Management) to include remote support capabilities for knowledge worker Windows and macOS devices. This adds to a supported list of devices for Workspace ONE Assist inclusive of iOS, Android, Windows CE, and ruggedised devices. Now, administrators can optimize employee experience by remotely diagnosing and fixing user issues across mobile and PC platforms and get them back up and running quickly.

* Windows 10 Modern Management: VMware expanded its support of Windows 10 by adding many industry-first capabilities for deploying Group Policy Objects (GPO) Baselines based on standard benchmarks (for example Center for Internet Security benchmarks), patch compliance and automation based on Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) scores, an enterprise app repository to deploy pre-packaged Win32 apps, and expansion of its AirLift tool to help customers accelerate the adoption of Windows 10 modern management.

* Dell Provisioning for Workspace ONE: Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE allows both Dell and VMware administrators to provide a virtually zero IT touch and virtually zero user downtime experience on newly provisioned devices. Configurations, settings, and applications are preloaded at the Dell factory. Now, instead of waiting for apps and settings to download and apply, employees can have a ready-to-work experience on first boot of the device.

* Support for Android Enterprise and Chrome OS: VMware is embracing Android Enterprise in the field and has now made it possible for customers to migrate from legacy Android to Android Enterprise profiles in a few clicks from within the Workspace ONE console. VMware was the first UEM to provide modern management of Chrome OS devices and is recently introduced a new Workspace ONE UEM Extension for Chrome OS.

* Support for iOS 13 and macOS: VMware made available beta support for iOS 13 user-enrollment at launch, which provides customers new opportunities for adopting BYO programs. Workspace ONE also added new capabilities to streamline OS updates, support complex OS scripting and improved FileVault encryption lifecycle management for macOS.