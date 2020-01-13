Kaspersky named strong performer in cloud security

Kaspersky has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security (CWS), Q4 2019.

The company’s solution, Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, received the status after achieving the highest scores possible in 13 criteria, including hypervisor protection, the scalability of hypervisor protection and the strategy around hypervisor protection.

The Forrester Wave is a guide for businesses that are considering their purchase options in a technology marketplace. By evaluating vendors and their products against a clear set of criteria, Forrester objectively ranks technology solutions to demonstrate the performance of their offering, strategy and market presence.

Prospective customers can then compare different vendors independently, across a variety of metrics.

According to the Forrester report, “Kaspersky offers a versatile and technologically competent CWS solution. The solution provides comprehensive user management capabilities, has strong guest OS level support and has an effective remediation policy set against hardening standards”.

The report also notes that the solution provides “one of the strongest memory protection and file integrity monitoring capabilities across vendors in this Wave”.

“We are delighted to be named as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave CWS evaluation,” comments Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky. “Receiving this recognition validates that our efforts are going in the right direction.

“Forrester Wave also recognised Kaspersky’s plans to develop API control for IaaS and PaaS with the highest possible score, which aligns with our priority to continue product development to meet the needs of our customers and partners.

“For instance, in the next product update, we plan to expand protection functions for Linux, as well as bring more management capabilities for data centers and managed service providers.”

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security was launched in 2018 to provide customers with a combination of protection technologies and visibility for virtualisation, private and public cloud environments. The solution offers multiple layers of protection including behaviour detection, exploit prevention and anti-ransomware, as well as various security controls – to ensure safety of data and workloads in the cloud.

No less important is the seamless orchestration through the single console, to manage security of the entire cloud environment.