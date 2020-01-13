Schools are an easy target for criminals

With large amounts of cash and very little security, schools are now becoming an easy target for criminals.

Numerous schools across the country have already been raided with several serious incidents and even fatalities.

Parents are urged act swiftly to ensure the safety of their children by forcing schools to adopt a cash-free policy.

In partnership with Nedbank, Karri has introduced a mobile payment app to address the growing problem.

The app enables parents to send money securely to their child’s school at the click of a button.

Hundreds of schools countrywide are already using Karri successfully, with most now refusing to accept cash payments from parents.

The app offers a simple alternative to children bringing cash to school by allowing parents to make payments via an app on their smartphone. It is free for parents to use and there are no hidden costs or sign-up fees for the school.

Karri’s CEO Doug Hoernle says a cashless future should be pursued. “With little to no security in schools, having large amounts of cash on school premises is a constant worry for everyone. It is scary to think that this could make your school an easy target for criminals and the thought of your child being caught up in a school robbery is a truly frightening one.

“Cash in schools should be completely eradicated and done so with a sense of urgency,” he adds. “The reality is that there are still schools asking parents to send their children to school with cash for events and collections. Why are they still sending children to school with cash, surely with the rising number of school robberies in South Africa, it is now time to change.”

The app is available for download from the iStore or Google Play Store.