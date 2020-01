ENVIRONMENT: A FinTech company seeks a highly analytical Data Engineer to join its team where you will assist clients from both a support and project perspective. In both cases it involves interacting with the software (fundamentally a toolkit) which allows them to build customised solutions and models for clients based on their specific and unique data requirements. The Data Engineer will also be involved in designing and building data management solutions. There will also be elements of integrating with data science tools allowing business users to visualise their data. DUTIES: Configuration and implementation of software at various clients.

Understand the business requirements of the Company’s clients, the focus being the research and investment process of these Asset Managers.

Construct end to end data service solutions.

Liaise and interface with clients in a support role, providing 2nd Tier support and enhancement services.

Understand and manage the client’s data requirements, the data being specific to the financial markets.

Contribute towards a team that develops, constructs, tests and maintains architectures (such as data bases and large-scale processing systems).

Ensure data architecture will support the requirements of the client’s business.

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Employ sophisticated analytics and statistical methods to prepare data for use in prescriptive modelling.

Automate work by using process flow tools.

Provide feedback to the Development team regarding new functionality and issue logging.

Creation of user interfaces allowing users to upload their own data. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or Engineering. Experience/Skills – 5+ Years’ work experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.

Understanding and work experience in data integration and transformation.

Data analysis, modelling and surfacing.

Data cleaning / Integrity checking.

Experience creating reports using Excel or equivalent.

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers).

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring.

Constructing data queries by combining multiple data sources.

Present information using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, PowerBI and Tableau). Advantageous – Experience of consuming APIs.

Some experience in a programming language.

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge.

Statistical languages (such as R and Matlab).

Asset management and financial services (distinct advantage). ATTRIBUTES: A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

Good at problem solving (core to the role).

Able to self-manage and self-motivate.

The ability to communicate clearly with clients and the team.

Adaptable.

Able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.