ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced FinTech company based in Century City is looking for a Data Support Engineer with a knack for troubleshooting and a passion for client service. The role involves responding to client requests, replicating and resolving client issues, logging and managing support tasks and performing in-depth analysis of issues. You will require a BSc Computer Science/B.IT/Informatics or related Degree, 1+ years’ work experience in a technical support environment, experience creating reports using Excel, SQL, SSIS, database scripting & data visualization techniques such as QlikView, PowerBI and Tableau. This is a customer service orientated role. DUTIES: Ensure daily client data processing occurs successfully.

Review errors and reprocess data within the agreed SLA.

Automate and enhance “start of business” checks for all client solutions. The objective of this automation is to ensure issues are proactively identified and resolved before they impact a client.

Answer client support requests using the organisations support desk tool. This may be via multiple channels including email, telephone or instant messaging.

Document support task progress and technical details throughout the support task lifecycle.

Use creative trouble shooting and problem-solving skills to help solve client issues.

Follow up with clients to verify solutions are successful and drive client satisfaction.

Escalate complex issues to the Support Desk Manager in a timely manner with appropriate details captured.

Document problem solutions in the company knowledge base.

Assist in the release management process, making sure that clients are on the latest versions of the company’s software. This entails communication with the client, internal testing, UAT and ensuing any issues are resolved before the release is live in the client environment.

Participate in recurring support review meetings, presenting challenging support cases and new ideas to support them.

Impress our clients with your empathy, professionalism, responsiveness, technical ability and attention to detail, representing the company brand.

Be a strong client advocate, building trust and relationships with clients. REQUIREMENTS: Preferred Qualifications & Experience – Degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related disciplines, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or an Engineering Degree.

1+ years’ working experience in a technical support environment. Technical Skills / Expertise – Data cleaning / Integrity checking.

Strong analytical and troubleshooting abilities.

Experience creating reports using Excel or equivalent.

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers).

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring.

Present information using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, PowerBI and Tableau).

Basic network and IT infrastructure environment knowledge.

Some experience in a programming language (advantageous)

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge (advantageous).

Statistical languages (such as R and Matlab) (advantageous).

Experience consuming APIs (advantageous). Industry Experience – Information and technology services.

Asset management and financial services (distinct advantage). ATTRIBUTES: Client centric / strong client advocate.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

Excels at problem solving (core to the role).

Able to self-manage and self-motivate.

The ability to communicate clearly with clients and the team.

Be a team player.

Be adaptable and proactive.

Good attention to detail.

Be able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders.