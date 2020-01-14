Frogfoot fibre goes live in Polokwane

Frogfoot Networks has begun a phased rollout of its infrastructure in the Limpopo capital Polokwane.

Areas that have gone live with high speed broadband internet are Bendor Park and Welgelegen, with over 600 homes passed, though this makes up just around 10% of the company’s planned fibre network rollout in the city.

According to Frogfoot head of sales Shane Chorley, the expansion forms part of the infrastructure company’s strategy of rolling out fibre to secondary towns across South Africa, including the likes of Bloemfontein, East London, Ermelo, Middelburg, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Witbank, and others.

“Frogfoot is expanding in these towns as they meet our criteria in terms of the number of houses that can be connected, as well as the average household income in these areas. While we are looking primarily at the consumer market, there are opportunities to target certain types of smaller businesses that are based in and around the residential areas,” says Chorley.

Being an open access provider, customers in Polokwane stand to benefit from more choice and better service; with over 80 internet service providers (ISPs) operating on Frogfoot Networks, customers have numerous options when it comes to line speeds, whether they have a capped or uncapped account, data package sizes, and more.

“Previous experience of expanding our network around South Africa has shown that these smaller towns are data starved, and that the introduction of affordable broadband connectivity leads to noticeable changes in user behaviour,” says Chorley.

“It might take a while but, as people become exposed to the possibilities of quality high speed internet, they consume far more data than before.”

He points out that users are increasingly watching or streaming videos online, and in higher quality, as well as using the internet for more of their communication, education and even skills development needs.

Turning to cloud services means they can access their productivity suites and other business tools – and their data – from any device or location.

Chorley adds that, as with other areas covered by Frogfoot Fibre, the company is looking to foster partnerships with local businesses and communities, to improve safety and security through the rollout of fibre-connected CCTV cameras, and assist educational institutions with access.

“Schools within the coverage area can apply for a fibre link as part of the company’s schools promotion campaign, which gives these institutions access to a free FTTH connection of up to 1Gpbs, with their preferred internet service provider,” he adds.