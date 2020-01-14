Fujitsu expands Hybrid IT collaboration with Microsoft

Fujitsu has announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to further the adoption of Hybrid IT ready infrastructure for digital transformation.

The new solution offers Fujitsu PrimeFlex users seamless access to their data on Microsoft Azure, boosting seamless working across ecosystems, with synchronised file access beyond system boundaries.

The latest development in Fujitsu’s Hybrid IT collaboration with Microsoft advances customers’ digital transformation, with an emphasis on helping customers leverage their data via Azure File Sync on Azure Stack HCI and ultimately promote infrastructure modernisation through advancement of Hybrid IT.

Rupert Lehner, head of Central and Eastern Europe & Products Europe, Fujitsu, comments: “In Hybrid IT environments it is not only essential to have consistent and efficient management – easy data access across all systems is crucial too.

“This enhanced collaboration between Fujitsu and Microsoft provides customers with a one-stop shop PrimeFlex solution for seamless access to their data stored on Microsoft Azure – including consulting, implementation and support.”

Bernardo Caldas, partner director of program management at Microsoft, says: “By expanding our successful collaboration with Fujitsu, we are helping more companies across various verticals and of many sizes to achieve their digital transformation goals.

“Organisations increasingly plan to integrate on-premises data centres with public cloud services, but these solutions are often tailor-made to the individual business. Our work with Fujitsu will provide enhanced performance, cost efficiency and overall increased value for customers.”

The expanded collaboration means that PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI users have access to Azure Files shares through Azure File Sync. Azure File Sync provides a bridge between on-premises servers and native SMB shares in the cloud, ensuring all files are synced.

To access the service, users need to have an Azure subscription as well as an Azure File Sync agent installed on local servers.

Fujitsu will offer these through its product support dervices, which include installation and support services for hardware and software. These services enable PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI users to have access to Azure Stack HCI and its Hybrid Cloud benefits through Azure File Sync from the first day of deployment.

PrimeFlex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is an integrated data centre system that includes all the hardware and software to simplify procurement and deployment of a Microsoft-based hyper-converged IT infrastructure. It leverages high performance, energy-efficient Fujitsu Primergy standard x86 servers and the software-defined server and storage technology (Hyper-V and Storage Spaces Direct) in Windows Server 2019 to reduce complexity and TCO in data centre operations.