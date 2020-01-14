Junior Developer (Testing) – MUST HAVE DEGREE

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced leading FinTech company seeks a Junior Developer whose focus will be on testing to augment the development team. You will require a relevant university Degree, be skilled in .NET C#, Microsoft Windows & Office and experience writing test cases and designing & implementing testing software products. DUTIES: Implement new features and functionality.

Design and implement in-house tools for use by the Development/Implementation teams.

Design and implement frameworks for testing software products produced.

Write test cases for new features and functionality.

Replicate, fix and create regression tests for bugs.

Own, configure and improve the continuous integration process and source control process for products. REQUIREMENTS: A relevant university Degree.

Basic competency in .NET C#.

Skilled at navigating/using Microsoft Windows and Office.

An understanding (academic) of Computer Architecture & Networking. (This is usually satisfied by a 3rd year Computer Science level or CompTIA A+/N+ equivalent certification). ATTRIBUTES: A passion to learn and extend knowledge (core competency skill) in their own capacity.

Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

Able to self-manage.

Take ownership of development solutions.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.