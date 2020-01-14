Liquid Telecom launches Qorus Content Hub for African channel

Liquid Telecom South Africa has partnered with Qorus, a sales and marketing enablement platform for cloud channel partners to increase productivity, growth and revenue.

The Qorus software includes all the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) information that organisations need to grow their businesses.

It is used to build high-quality marketing assets and market-ready sales proposals by accessing information directly from Office applications.

Qorus enables Liquid Telecom’s partners to locate, create, collaborate, and track sales content using the Microsoft Office 365 platform.

Winston Ritson, group head of cloud services for Liquid Telecom, comments: “Qorus Content Hub is a highly intuitive, incredibly powerful system that integrates across Microsoft Office 365 applications and major Customer Relationship Management platforms (CRMs).

“This technology is a must-have for our channel partners to remain competitive and also kick-start 2020 with ambitious growth plans.”

Following a successful trial internally of the software last year, the company decided to partner with Qorus.

“Our channel managers were particularly impressed at the speed and ease at which they could access a centralised repository of recent sales and marketing activity,” says Ritson. “Based on our positive experience of Qorus, we want to ensure our partners also enjoy the many benefits with some of the most flexible, reliable and secure communication solutions now available to them in Africa.”

Lee Child, co-founder and MD of EMEA at Qorus Software, adds: “We are thrilled to have Liquid Telecom and its partners on board. Our goal is to help partners get to market faster and close more deals using our intelligent, intuitive software solution.”