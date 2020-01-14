Ricoh to showcase its AV integration

Workplace technology specialist Ricoh will unveil its latest collaboration, productivity and performance innovations at the world’s biggest AV tradeshow, ISE to be held in Amsterdam from 11 to 14 February.

Ricoh will highlight its role as a workplace-as-a-service provider, demonstrate its ever-evolving communication services portfolio, showcase its global integrator capabilities, and present its new proactive AV Managed Service.

“The Ricoh Collaboration Board takes the interactive whiteboard to the next level,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “It has an add-on service for Office 365, uses the Ricoh Integrated Collaboration Cloud with AI-powered end user support and Reactive Suite that enables remote creativity.”

The Collaboration Board has a screen size of up to 75 inches, an intuitive user interface and advance AV settings. The range, which is available from mid-2020, will support enhanced collaborative working within both corporate and non-corporate environments.

Specialists at the event will be ready to discuss how Ricoh’s global footprint, consistent solution design, procurement tools and supply chain can enable customers across the globe to consistently implement workplace technology standards.

Experts will explain how Ricoh’s AV Network Operations Centre in Poland can support customers with dedicated skills, tools and best practice in remote management. The facility forms a centralised knowledge base and single point of contact for different levels of support across the EMEA region to ease customer burden and provide a dependable resource.

Visitors to the Ricoh stand can also learn more about the wider solutions portfolio through the extensive technology partner eco-system for smart meeting spaces, video and collaboration, digital signage, and workplace management.

Ricoh AV experts, in addition to performing product demos, will discuss how businesses can adopt more innovative ways of working and make better use of their current workspace. Guests will also have the chance to win a Theta V 360 camera, with one given away on each day of the event.