All change for Reflex Solutions leadership

Reflex Solutions has announced organisational changes that will intensify its focus in key strategic areas and allow the company to better serve its customers and their diverse business needs.

Pieter van Zyl becomes the chief technical officer, with all business units – security operations centre, end user computing, cloud, connectivity, communications and carrier services – reporting directly to him.

Van Zyl has held multiple positions at Reflex from desktop support technician and server support engineer to team leader and business unit manager for both the end user computing and the security operations centre. He has practical and specialised experience in all ICT divisions of the company.

Darrel Kirby is appointed as chief sales officer. His career at Reflex began as systems engineer and he was later promoted to solutions architect. Kirby then headed all fractional CIOs as a business development manager. He has both technical knowledge as well as a multifaceted skillset within sales and customer service.

Greg Wilson, CEO of Reflex Solutions, believes that the strategic reorganisation of the top management level will prepare the company for the next period of development.

“Reflex Solutions’ mission is to help our customers solve their infrastructure and ICT business needs. We expect these needs to increase significantly with the continued digitalisation of the economy. Our organisational changes, together with continued investments in infrastructure, technology and people are how we intend to help our customers in their digital transformation journey.”