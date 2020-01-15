Archana Deskus is Intel’s new CIO

Intel has announced the appointment of Archana (Archie) Deskus as senior vice-president and chief information officer (CIO), effective 30 January.

Deskus will oversee Intel’s global information technology operations and report to Intel chief financial officer George Davis.

“At Intel, the CIO job is critical as we expand our growth opportunity and showcase the power of IT to unleash the potential of data for our customers and across our operations,” says Bob Swan, Intel’s CEO.

“Archie has deep experience and a strong track record of driving operational excellence and transformation in complex global IT environments. She will be an outstanding addition to our management team.”

Deskus comments: “Intel is going through an exciting and historic transformation as it extends the reach and impact of information technology in an era of data.

“I am thrilled to join the Intel management team and to lead an extraordinarily innovative global IT group at this strategic inflection point for the technology industry.”

Deskus joins Intel from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, where she was senior vice-president and CIO since 2017, responsible for leading — and driving significant transformation within — its global IT operations.

Since 2003 and prior to HPE, she has held CIO roles at Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex and United Technologies.

Deskus serves on the board of East West Bank. She is a graduate of Boston University and earned her MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.