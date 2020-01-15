Datacentrix becomes Infinidat authorised reseller

Infinidat, a global provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, has recently appointed Datacentrix as an authorised reseller in South Africa.

Datacentrix became a Tier 1 reseller at the beginning of 2019 as well as an authorised Infinidat services partner for South Africa.

This will provide end user customers with not only access to Infinidat’s solutions that deliver high availability, high performance and low total cost of ownership (TCO) at multi-petabyte scale, but also the critical implementation, support and maintenance for the offering in the South African market.

Hayden Sadler, country manager for South Africa at Infinidat, comments: “Datacentrix is the ideal partner, as the company provides end-to-end services and has a national footprint that extends into Africa. More importantly, it has the necessary skills and resources in place to simplify customer engagements and assist in delivering our innovative and disruptive data storage solutions.”

Shawn Marx, business unit manager for converged solutions at Datacentrix, adds: “It made sense for us to partner with Infinidat as they are 100% channel focused, which is aligned with our business model.

“In addition, the Infinidat storage technology is extremely competitive in the high-end storage space, particularly in the petabyte market, which is growing exponentially.

“Moreover, our clients are always looking for more storage capacity – and Infinidat’s solution is ideal for this.”

Infinidat offers a complete storage solution with hardware and software included, which makes it simple to manage and easy to implement.

“InfiniBox, a complete data storage solution, is prepopulated with capacity that is delivered on a pay as you use basis and offers instant scalability to cater for growth – you simply ‘switch on’ the extra capacity when it is needed,” says Graeme Dendy, services manager for the converged solutions team at Datacentrix.

“Infinidat simplifies storage management and offers a cost-effective solution that can be tailored to meet the needs and business models of our customers.”

Sadler adds: “This strategic partnership closes the loop by providing end user customers with a single provider and point of contact for all Infinidat related enquiries. It will also aid us in delivering our solutions to both the public sector and the high-end enterprise space.”