.NET Developer

Our client is looking for Developers who are passionate to be the best and grow in a stable supportive team.
The clients focus is to create enterprise web and mobile applications. The platforms worked on are CMS platforms: Umbraco, Episerver, Sitecore, Drupal and WordPress, as well as creating custom SaaS applications.
You will develop on both the Microsoft stack and Open Source stack using ASP.NET MVC, C#, PHP, React, React Native, Xamarin, Angular, NodeJS, and API’s building lightweight modern applications.
We’re looking for a capable .NET / Full Stack software developer with experience using technologies such as ASP.Net MVC / C# / SQL / NoSQL / JavaScript / NodeJS / HTML / CSS / RESTful Web API / Azure.
Skills You Must Have:
– Minimum of 3 5+ years’ experience in web / mobile development
– 4 5 years’ experience using ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON
– Good Frontend skills and working with HTML5 / CSS3 / SCSS / Bootstrap 3+
framework Good knowledge of JavaScript frameworks (React, React Native, Angular 2+, jQuery,)
– Good database and server side application skills with SQL / Windows services / IIS /
NoSQL (MongoDB) / Hosting / VM ‘s / Cloud application management
– Cloud Hosting platform experience (i.e. Azure, Heroku, Amazon EC2, Rackspace etc)
– Experience in developing/maintaining Content Management Systems (advantageous Umbraco, EPiServer)
Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies, using tools like GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree
– Good knowledge of stored procedures and database design/normalisation
– Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and program s (to spec)
– Good application performance optimisation strategies and techniques
– Good knowledge of object orientated concepts
– Experience in system integration techniques
– Experience interfacing with clients, understanding client business strategies and how
– Experience working with Agile / SCRUM methodologies
– Experience using project management tools like Jira
– Happy to mentor and grow self-motivated less experienced team member