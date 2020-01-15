Technical Support Manager

VACANCY

GUIDEWIRE TECHNICAL SUPPORT MANAGER

PERMANENT POSITION

CAPE TOWN NORTHERN SUBURBS

The successful candidate will take responsibility to identify and manage resources needed for the planning, development and delivery of specified information and communications systems services (including storage, modification and communication of data, voice, text, audio and images). Engages with and influences senior level stakeholders and project teams through change management processes, ensuring that the infrastructure is managed to provide agreed levels of service and data integrity. Takes full responsibility for budgeting, estimating, planning and objective setting. Plans and manages implementation of processes and procedures, tools and techniques for monitoring and managing the performance of automated systems and services. Aligns the contribution of systems and services to clearly stated business and financial goals and performance targets. Monitors performance and takes corrective action where necessary and in line with policies. Develops new methods and organisational capabilities (including automation) for the management of systems and services

Principle Accountabilities:

– Configuration and release management

– DevOps (automation of development support processes and software enablement, technical environments creation and maintenance)

– Platform management of Guidewire and Thunderhead technology (includes usage of hardware, software, databases, and the management and support thereof – including upgrades, resolving vulnerabilities and understanding and driving software patching)

– Non-production environments done internally

– Production environments done by GTI (shared services infrastructure team)

– Non-functional testing to guarantee performance, load, stress testing across platforms, databases, APIs/integrations.)

– Proactive monitoring and alerting of systems in a visible manner, eg. screens on the floor

– Participate in twice yearly Disaster recovery testing exercises

– Ensures high availability / performance SLA’s are met from a deployment architecture and systems management perspective

– Manages the platform / infrastructure services via GTI (group infrastructure shared services) relationship

– Maintain a secure platform through use of appropriate tools (eg. pen testing)

– Represents Guidewire Systems at Tech Refresh Steercoms

– Budgeting of infrastructure including hardware, software, etc.

– Assists in Crown Jewels risk assessments

– Monitoring and management of hardware capacity across all environments (servers, databases and disk usage) – including future projection

– Engagement with software providers

– Support ticket management

– Keeping up to date with new releases (minor or major)

– Develops upgrade roadmap with software providers, GTI, and the Client ESA

Generic Functions

– Consult to the Solution Architects on the Guidewire platform (PC, BC, CC, Digital, Data) in terms of application configuration and infrastructure to support application services

– Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan

– Provide support to other members of the Development Team and members of the Project Management team as required

– Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the internal workings of software packages and the infrastructure requirements to support the Policy Administration domain

Quality Assurance

– Work as a team member with Development Managers, IT Heads and other technical staff, to ensure the application is implemented across the underlying technology according to requirements

– Participate in architectural reviews and technical issue management meetings

Qualifications and Experience:

– Relevant Tertiary IT qualification and/or qualification through experience

– 15 years’ IT operations experience responsible for core business applications

– Experience in DevOps

– Experience in an Agile delivery team

– Practical experience or experience in managing application operations (including Java, SQL, Tomcat is advantageous

Must have knowledge:

– Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (eg. Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence)

– Working knowledge of Container technologies eg. Docker is advantageous

– Familiarity with monitoring tools and the management thereof

– Good understanding of network infrastructure such as load balancers, network proxies

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– Appointment will be made within the company’s EE and oshAct requirements

– Cv approval = first interview = checks = final interview = LOA

– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ((email address))

