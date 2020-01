BMW opts for Getac rugged devices

Getac has been selected by the BMW Group to supply rugged mobile devices and solutions across its global network for a wide range of applications including R&D, production, warehouse logistics and workshop diagnostics.

The announcement expands on an existing technology partnership between the two companies, which has seen Getac supply rugged equipment to the BMW Group for vehicle and application testing over the last six years.

With the partnership renewed, Getac has received a large new order from the BMW Group for its S410, V110, F110, A140, UX10 and T800 series rugged notebooks and tablets.

In order to provide solutions that meet the BMW Group’s complex requirements, Getac has adapted its equipment to the individual needs of the various user groups within the company.

In the area of research and development, security and the protection of sensitive data is of paramount importance.

In logistics, when using the internal BVIS picking system, the Getac A140’s clear, 14-inch display and optional barcode and RFID readers make recording key data simple and efficient.

Every Getac notebook and tablet offers high reliability and powerful performance, allowing users to perform complex tasks as efficiently as possible. They are also from IP52 and up to IP65 rated for water and dust resistance, offering peace of mind in harsh environments and helping to meet the high quality standards of the automotive industry.

At the BMW Group, the semi-rugged S410 notebook is being used to perform international vehicle diagnostics.

Key features include wireless and wired connectivity for direct access to diagnostic data and rapid vehicle tests, while Getac’s LumiBond 2.0 touchscreen technology provides brilliant readability, even in direct sunlight. Four advanced touch modes (touch/rain, glove or pen) offer efficient handling of service orders, for high-quality operations and short delivery times.

Under the key areas of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, Getac’s rugged solutions help open up new ways of optimising the entire value chain for automotive production

“The special challenge when working with the BMW Group is the wide range of application areas the company has, each with specific equipment demands that needed to be met,” explains Rick Hwang, president of rugged and video solutions business group at Getac.

“We are therefore very pleased BMW has chosen Getac solutions again, continuing the success it has already achieved in worldwide process optimisation with the help of our devices.”

Eric Yeh, director: sales and operations at Getac Technology, adds: “We are very proud of the new major order from the BMW Group. This is another great success for us, especially as it is also an acknowledgement of our ongoing efforts to support our customers and meet their expectations in the best possible way.”