ENVIRONMENT: If you’re looking for a more challenging role where you can use your background in full stack development and ops engineering in a Linux-based environment, then a leading retailer wants you to join their large team of specialist as their next DevOps Engineer. Your core role will include deploying apps into production and troubleshooting any issues that arise. You will need a 3-year Degree / Diploma in IT or an equivalent of 6 years relevant experience, AWS DevOps Certification, 1 year experience of the following: implementing SDLC automation and testing using git-based repositories, configuring and deploying infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS and lambda, disaster recovering using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS; 2 years’ deploying and managing apps in the cloud, digital application patterns, agile, container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes, etc. DUTIES: Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production.

Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications.

Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year Degree / Diploma in technology field or in exceptional cases 6 years equivalent experience.

AWS DevOps Professional Certification. Experience/Skills – 1-Year – Work experience as a DevOps Engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications. Implement SDLC automation and Testing using git-based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies. Configure and deploy infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS and lambda. Implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging. Automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager. Implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents. Implement high availability, and disaster recovery using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS.

2 Years – Deploying and managing applications in the cloud. Digital application patterns. Agile. Application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis.

3 – 5 Years of work experience in the technology-related field either as a Full Stack Developer or Operations Engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment.

You have experience with at least one of the following architectural patterns:

Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs

Complex serverless applications

Container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes Advantageous – Certified Kubernetes Administrator.

SQL and No SQL databases.

Knowledge of Legislation relevant to IT.

SQL and No SQL databases.

Knowledge of Legislation relevant to IT.

Experience working in a Retail and/or Ecommerce environment.