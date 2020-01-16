DVT achieves Microsoft DevOps Gold

Software development and services company DVT has expanded its number of Microsoft Partner competencies to include a Gold level in DevOps.

Its other Microsoft Gold level competencies include Application Development, Cloud Solutions and Data Analytics.

The Microsoft partner recognition awarded by Microsoft reflects DVT’s strategic focus to assist clients with their digital transformation journey.

“Our clients want to execute their digital transformation at speed and key to such a transformation is to modernise existing or develop new custom applications that utilise the power of cloud services such as Microsoft Azure,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT.

“By helping our clients implement DevOps, they get the much needed operational and process improvements across their IT teams.

“Lastly, our Data Analytics team help clients make sense of their client engagement value chain in a world where physical client interaction is fast becoming a thing of the past.”

Lionel Moyal, commercial partners lead at Microsoft South Africa, adds: “Our goal at Microsoft is to empower organisations to do and achieve more by helping them on their digital transformation journey – and DVT’s Gold level partner status in DevOps is testament to our shared commitment to accelerate and ramp up this transformation through best in-class solutions.”