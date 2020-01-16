Dynabook launches 15-inch Satellite Pro

Dynabook Europe has announced the launch of the Satellite Pro L50-G, offering businesses – especially SMBs – the performance, reliability, flexibility and connectivity they need to be productive in the office, or on the road.

The Satellite Pro L50-G boasts 10th Generation Intel Core Processors, with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual storage with SSD and HDD drives.

It meets and exceeds the Microsoft Modern Device standard.

The Satellite Pro L50-G features a 15-inch FHD non-glare screen, a slight form factor of less than 19,9mm and a light-weight chassis of 1,7kg. The quick charge battery provides up to 10 hours of use.

The Satellite Pro L50-G offers a range of the latest connectivity features, including versatile USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports.

The device’s Gigabit LAN port enables an easy and quick connection to the Internet and it also features an HD webcam and Intel Integrated graphics.

The Satellite Pro L50-G is equipable with password-free sign via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad) and Face Authentication. A webcam shutter slider is also available for further privacy.