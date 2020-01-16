Front End Developer (mid – Senior)

Front End Developer (Strong UX skills needed)

Permanent

Cape Town

Benefits: Package with 1 – 2 days work from home days per week

An innovative fintec company based in the CBD of Cape Town is looking to employ a skilled Front End Developer to join their growing development team. You will be part of a company that empowers small businesses across the country.

Purpose of the role:

The Front-end developer will provide a world-class end to end user journey by ensuring software and platforms are designed to meet customer needs.

In this position you will collaborate with cross-functional teams throughout the development process in order to create user-friendly software and ensure optimisation of our platform, products and customer journey.

This is a newly created position.

Responsibilities:

– Take ownership of the improvement & maintenance of our frontend features

– Develop new features

– Collaborate with Marketing, Data & development teams to deliver the best user experience to customers

– Perform continuous user experience and impact A/B testing to evaluate new functionality, design performance & optimize experience

– Conduct user research, interpret data and create user stories in order to implement user experiences that are intuitive and easy to use

– Take briefings, conduct project scoping and requirement gathering and translate requirements into visual designs & prototypes

– Assist in identifying areas for improvement in our code base

– Work with designers to deliver on planned wire-frames and design mock-ups of new features

– Keep up-to-date with website styling trends to ensure creative and forward thinking output

– Educate wider business on design principles and the value of customer-centric approach

Requirements

– Relevant education

– Solid experience in front-end development

– 3 – 7 years experience working as a frontend developer with an understanding of UX methodologies

– Experience in coding and creating new frontend features using HTML5, CSS3, & front end frameworks (eg. ReactJS, jQuery, Javascript etc)

– Experience working with wire-frames, prototypes, user flows & process flows

– Understanding of software project management and development practices gained from working within an agile development environment

– Excellent communication skills with the ability to liaise with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

