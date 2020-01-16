Kingson kicks off first Silicon Valley Bootcamp

South African based Venture Capital firm, Kingson Capital, will be sending five South African tech startups to Silicon Valley next week as part of its first Silicon Valley Bootcamp programme.

In August 2019, in partnership with AKRO Accelerate, Kingson held the inaugural Kingson Akro Pitch Event in Cape Town.

Twenty pre-selected tech start-ups were given the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of experts, including the Kingson team.

Out of this event, ten startups were selected to pitch again, and with input from Kingson’s Silicon Valley startup advisor, Paul Kallmes, five startups were selected.

They include: Eevly, Flamelink, iMpilo, Khoyn and ParkUpp.They will be travelling to the US for the two week bootcamp on Friday (17 January).

The bootcamp is an intense two-week workshop, kicking off on Monday (20 January), that will bring the five startups face-to-face with leading Silicon Valley experts on everything from startup scaling and implementation to social media marketing and team dynamics.

There will be networking opportunities, one-on-one mentorship and valuable advice on how to plan, develop and execute on their business strategies.

Daily classroom-style sessions will be interspersed with networking events, and valuable reflection time to ensure the startups receive the full benefit of the experience.

The two-week programme will end with a pitch event in the centre of San Francisco’s financial district, where the startups will be given the opportunity to pitch to a panel of US investors.