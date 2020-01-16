Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Rates : TBD
Term : 6 months
Area : Northern Suburbs
Industry : IT / Finance
The ideal candidate must have some project experience and preferable Jira/Confluence/ Agile training/experience. The most important asset/skill required is someone with:
Communication skills to deal effectively with senior stakeholders
Be able to run with multiple initiatives at the same time – will be involved in many projects at the same time
Be able to deal with stress and difficult stakeholders
Have the ability to become senior project manager and work independently fairly quickly
COMPETENCIES
Analytical thinking
Information seeking
Drive for results
Organisational commitment
Teamwork and co-operation
Customer service orientation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Tertiary qualification (junior project management)
Agile / Prince / Scrum or similar recognized methodology knowledge