Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Rates : TBD

Term : 6 months

Area : Northern Suburbs

Industry : IT / Finance

The ideal candidate must have some project experience and preferable Jira/Confluence/ Agile training/experience. The most important asset/skill required is someone with:

Communication skills to deal effectively with senior stakeholders

Be able to run with multiple initiatives at the same time – will be involved in many projects at the same time

Be able to deal with stress and difficult stakeholders

Have the ability to become senior project manager and work independently fairly quickly

COMPETENCIES

Analytical thinking

Information seeking

Drive for results

Organisational commitment

Teamwork and co-operation

Customer service orientation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Tertiary qualification (junior project management)

Agile / Prince / Scrum or similar recognized methodology knowledge

