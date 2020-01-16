Ricoh is an IDC leader for print and document security

IDC’s MarketScape report says Ricoh has deep industry expertise, managed services capabilities, and is aligned with customer demand.

IDC’s report, Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment, examines Ricoh’s strategy and identifies how the company differentiates itself to create value around protecting, managing and connecting business systems.

“IDC says our consistent global delivery model and customer-driven approach are key to our success,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA.

As digital transformation continues to take place across the globe, the IDC MarketScape report finds Ricoh’s portfolio is designed to address customers’ document and information security “pain points and buyer needs across all verticals and company sizes.”

Today’s workplaces are more connected than ever, which means keeping information safe is both a bigger and more important task. That’s why Ricoh takes a layered approach to security that starts with embedded device-level protection then expands outward to include network protection, server security, embedded applications and more.

“Overall, Ricoh’s deep industry expertise, managed services capabilities, and alignment with customer demand continue to position Ricoh as a leader in providing offerings to address security in the print and document environment,” says Robert Palmer, research vice-president for IDC’s Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group.

“The company sets itself apart from competitors with its consistent global delivery model and customer-driven approach, which enables the firm to provide a portfolio of solutions and services designed to address customer pain points and buyer needs across all verticals and company sizes.”

Ricoh works directly with customers to secure print and document infrastructure, built around “CIA” principles of privacy and security: confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Confidentiality comes from a variety of methods and solutions, including “pull print,” which requires at-device authentication to release print jobs. Ricoh works to ensure document integrity by preventing unauthorised use and editing of content, for example.

And, finally, the company collaborates with customers to develop solutions that safeguard sensitive information without unnecessarily impeding access to authorised users.

The report also notes Ricoh’s strategic partnerships and acquisitions’ role in strengthening its position in the security space. Analysts cited Ricoh’s recent acquisition of DocuWare in particular as “enhancing Ricoh’s portfolio” and extending Ricoh’s reach with small and medium-sized businesses.