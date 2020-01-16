Senior BI Developer (Contract)

Senior BI Developer & Analyst (6 month renewable contract)

Northern Suburbs, Cape Town

A company in the Education sector seeks an experienced Senior Business Intelligence Developer & Analyst who has the ability take a leading role in managing an EDW. Your experience must be focused in the Microsoft stack.

You will need at least 7+ experience depending on the complexity of your previous positions and have proven experience in the tasks & technologies outlined below.

You will need to have the following capability:

Take a leading role in managing an EDW

Interact with business to analyse their data needs

Design Kimball data models

Develop & maintain EDW Entities and ETL solutions to feed data from source to EDW

Design & publish Power BI Dashboards & SSRS Reports

Interact with third party data providers as well as clients in order to extract and exchange data

Write well performing T-SQL Queries

Adhere to BI Development standards

Work in SCRUM/KANBAN managed team

Compulsory Experience:

Tools list: SQL Server (2016+); SSRS; SSIS; SSAS (Tabular Models); Data Warehouse Design & Implementation; Data modelling (Kimball); Data Visualisation (PowerBI & Data Quality management)

Advantageous experience:

Data Visualisation (Tableau, Sisense, Qlikview etc); Data Modelling (Data Vaults); Azure Data Solution development; C#.NET Development; Meta Data Management tools; Master Data management Tools

