Senior BI Developer (Contract)

Senior BI Developer & Analyst (6 month renewable contract)
Northern Suburbs, Cape Town
A company in the Education sector seeks an experienced Senior Business Intelligence Developer & Analyst who has the ability take a leading role in managing an EDW. Your experience must be focused in the Microsoft stack.
You will need at least 7+ experience depending on the complexity of your previous positions and have proven experience in the tasks & technologies outlined below.
You will need to have the following capability:
Take a leading role in managing an EDW
Interact with business to analyse their data needs
Design Kimball data models
Develop & maintain EDW Entities and ETL solutions to feed data from source to EDW
Design & publish Power BI Dashboards & SSRS Reports
Interact with third party data providers as well as clients in order to extract and exchange data
Write well performing T-SQL Queries
Adhere to BI Development standards
Work in SCRUM/KANBAN managed team
Compulsory Experience:
Tools list: SQL Server (2016+); SSRS; SSIS; SSAS (Tabular Models); Data Warehouse Design & Implementation; Data modelling (Kimball); Data Visualisation (PowerBI & Data Quality management)
Advantageous experience:
Data Visualisation (Tableau, Sisense, Qlikview etc); Data Modelling (Data Vaults); Azure Data Solution development; C#.NET Development; Meta Data Management tools; Master Data management Tools