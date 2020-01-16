Senior Business Analyst

My client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Senior Business Analyst to join our Product team in Cape Town.

We’re a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great!

Reporting to the Product Team Lead

Responsibilities:

To analyse and understand project scope and core objectives

Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements

Assist stakeholders to prioritise the requirements

Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low level functional requirements

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed: Business/functional requirement specification Wireframes Workflow / process flow diagrams Data Model/s

Obtain sign-off on the specifications

Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.

Setting timelines, driving project schedules and leading cross-functional development teams from design through to release.

Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team.

Project manage the implementation of selected project initiatives.

Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Attributes Required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions

Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Qualifications & Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science or similar degree.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.

Experience defining solutions for financial / accounting systems.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals.

The Environment:

Takelot.com employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, collaborate to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas about how we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ an Extra Ordinary Mind who:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strives to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives with change, accepts change is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

thinks about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenges the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for takealot.com

thinks like an owner of the business

is SMART, has INTEGRITY and is HARDWORKING

If you meet the above you are an Extraordinary Mind, so come join us!

Takealot is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference

