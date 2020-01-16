Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Manual Tester with exposure to Automation QA

– System testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to

ensure they meet design specifications.

– Functionality Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements

to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end to end business

scenario tests

– Regression Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to

identify any possible impacts caused by changes.

– Recording of test results

– Verification and evidence of reproduction of any reported faults in existing

clients software.

– Testing of fixes required for reported faults, including tests for possible

impacts from changes.

– Ensure all work produced meets customer requirements before being released for internal

approval

– Ensure all work meets the guidelines & standards defined for the team and the company

– Identify and resolve errors in work

– Proactively identify and resolve potential problems in work produced or the production

process that may lead to customer dissatisfaction

– Productively participate in peer reviews either as reviewer or an author being reviewed with

the aim to enhance own or team member’s work and standards

– Ensure all work produced meets customer requirements before being released for internal

approval

– Ensure all work meets the guidelines & standards defined for the team and the company

– Identify and resolve errors in work

– Identify and resolve potential problems in work produced or the production

process that may lead to customer dissatisfaction

– Participate in peer reviews either as reviewer or an author being reviewed with

the aim to enhance own or team member’s work and standards

– Creating Test approach documents

– Creating Test reports and stats

– API Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position