My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Manual Tester with exposure to Automation QA
– System testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to
ensure they meet design specifications.
– Functionality Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements
to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end to end business
scenario tests
– Regression Testing of new applications and existing software enhancements to
identify any possible impacts caused by changes.
– Recording of test results
– Verification and evidence of reproduction of any reported faults in existing
clients software.
– Testing of fixes required for reported faults, including tests for possible
impacts from changes.
– Ensure all work produced meets customer requirements before being released for internal
approval
– Ensure all work meets the guidelines & standards defined for the team and the company
– Identify and resolve errors in work
– Proactively identify and resolve potential problems in work produced or the production
process that may lead to customer dissatisfaction
– Productively participate in peer reviews either as reviewer or an author being reviewed with
the aim to enhance own or team member’s work and standards
– Creating Test approach documents
– Creating Test reports and stats
– API Testing